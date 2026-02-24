Exclusive—Rep. Mark Harris: No More Irynas—Trump’s Historic Crime Drop Proves Tough Enforcement Works

Six months ago, Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska was brutally murdered on a Charlotte, North Carolina, light-rail train—just miles from my district. Her killer, Decarlos Brown Jr., a repeat offender with a lengthy criminal history, should never have been on the streets. This tragedy exposed the deadly consequences of soft-on-crime policies in Democrat-run cities, where victims suffer while offenders face minimal accountability.

In his first year back in office, President Donald Trump has confronted these failed approaches head-on. Tonight, during his State of the Union address, he will rightly celebrate the progress in delivering on his promise to make America safer—so that no more women like Iryna have to fear for their lives on public transit.

A recent poll showed that 81 percent of Americans view crime as a major problem in cities. President Trump has delivered results: homicide rates fell dramatically in 35 large U.S. cities in 2025, likely reaching the lowest level since at least 1900. This marks one of the largest single-year drops on record, with violent crime declining across many major categories.

Yet challenges persist in blue-run cities, where sanctuary policies, lenient sentencing, and reluctance to enforce the law continue to endanger communities. Repeat offenders too often walk free due to policies that prioritize criminals over law-abiding citizens. In Charlotte—a Democrat-led city—high-profile incidents like Iryna’s murder have fueled public concern. Charlotte’s Fraternal Order of Police sounded the alarm that they are nearly 300 officers short, prompting their request for backup from the National Guard.

The root issue remains clear: when consequences are weak, crime is emboldened. That’s why President Trump is leading the charge to defund sanctuary cities that refuse to protect residents and instead shield those who break our laws. No more taxpayer dollars should reward jurisdictions that put politics above public safety.

I’ve seen the impacts firsthand around my district. Charlotte’s Uptown area has grappled with persistent safety issues, including robberies and violent incidents that demand stronger action. Iryna’s senseless death could have been prevented with tougher enforcement and accountability—something Democrat leaders have failed to deliver.

President Trump is fulfilling his promise to Make America Safe Again. By deploying the National Guard to cities like our nation’s capital, he has driven sharp reductions in crime: Washington, D.C., saw a roughly 40 percent drop in homicides from 2024 to 2025, with even lower numbers in early 2026. Other major cities are following suit, contributing to the national turnaround.

We must continue to support law enforcement, uphold the rule of law, and hold offenders accountable. Cities that refuse to enforce federal immigration laws or protect citizens should lose federal funding—exactly what President Trump is demanding. I stand firmly with him in this fight.

President Trump is upholding his constitutional duty to faithfully execute the laws and ensure safety for all Americans. Remarkably, it took strong national leadership to address what local Democrat mayors neglected for too long.

Congress must codify these wins by advancing policies that protect our communities, respect our police, and put law-abiding citizens first. Together, we will continue to Make America Safe Again.

Congressman Mark Harris represents North Carolina’s 8th District and serves on the House Judiciary, Education and Workforce, and Agriculture Committees.