CLAIM: During President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union (SOTU) address in his second term, the president said he is overseeing the “most secure border in American history.”

VERDICT: Mostly true. Trump has overseen the lowest levels of illegal immigration to the United States in more than half a century.

“After four years in which millions and millions of illegal aliens poured across our borders, totally unvetted and unchecked, we now have the strongest and most secure border in American history — by far,” Trump said at the address.

“In the past nine months, zero illegal aliens have been admitted to the United States,” Trump continued.

Indeed, Trump has overseen the fewest number of illegal alien border crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border since 1970, the Pew Research Center recently detailed.

In Fiscal Year 2025, which includes almost four months of the end of the Biden administration, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) apprehended fewer than 238,000 illegal aliens at the southern border.

Compare those apprehensions to Fiscal Year 2024, President Joe Biden’s last full fiscal year in office, when more than 1.5 million illegal aliens were apprehended at the border, as well as Fiscal Year 2023, with more than two million apprehended, and Fiscal Year 2022 reaching over 2.2 million.

