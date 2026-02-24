Trump Honors 6-Year-Old Dalilah Coleman, Left with Life-Altering Injuries by Illegal Alien Truck Driver

During President Donald Trump’s State of the Union (SOTU) address on Tuesday evening, he honored 6-year-old Dalilah Coleman, who has been left with life-altering injuries as a result of a crash allegedly caused by an illegal alien semi-truck driver released into the United States under former President Joe Biden.

“Dalilah Coleman was only 5 years old in June 2024 when an 18-wheel tractor-trailer plowed into her traveling at 60 miles an hour or more,” Trump said. “The driver was an illegal alien let in by Joe Biden and given a Commercial Driver’s License by open borders politicians in California.”

“Doctors said Dalilah would never be able to walk or talk or have a good life, she wouldn’t even be able to eat again, but against all odds, she is now in the first grade learning to walk and she’s here this evening with her dad Marcus, a fantastic man,” Trump continued, as the crowed roared with cheers for Dalilah and her father.

“Dalilah, you are a great inspiration,” Trump said.

Inspired by Dalilah’s story, Trump announced his administration would back legislation called “The Dalilah Law,” which bans states from giving Commercial Driver’s Licences to illegal aliens, and urged lawmakers to pass the bill.

“Many, if not most, illegal aliens do not speak English and cannot read the most basic road signs as to direction, speed, danger, or location,” Trump said. “That’s why tonight, I’m calling on Congress to pass what we will call the Dalilah Law, barring any state from granting Commercial Driver’s Licenses to illegal aliens.”

Dalilah’s family and friends continue to raise money for her recovery through a GoFundMe fundraiser, which has already amassed more than $140,000 in donations.

