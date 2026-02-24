Trump Roasts Democrats on Healthcare Affordability, Calls on Congress to Pass Great Healthcare Plan

President Donald Trump roasted Democrats during his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, saying that Democrats have made healthcare prices unaffordable and boosted big health insurance companies’ profits thanks to Obamacare.

“Since the passage of the Unaffordable Care Act, sometimes referred to as Obamacare, big insurance companies got rich,” Trump said during his address to Congress. He added that the federal government has given big insurance companies “hundreds of billions of dollars” a year as “their stock prices have risen 1,000, 1,200, 1,400, and even 1,700 percent.”

Trump said that is why he introduced the Great Healthcare Plan, saying that he wants to stop sending federal healthcare dollars to big insurance companies and send them directly to the American people so they can buy their own health care at a “much lower price.”

As Breitbart News reported, Trump’s Great Healthcare Plan would codify many of the policies that he enacted at the executive level by lowering drug costs and instituting healthcare price transparency:

The Great Healthcare Plan would seek to lower prescription drug prices for Americans by codifying Trump’s Most-Favored-Nation deals to get Americans the same low prices for prescription drugs that people in other countries pay. It also makes more verified pharmaceutical drugs available for over-the-counter purchase. The president’s plan would stop sending billions of dollars in taxpayer-funded subsidy payments to health insurers and instead send them directly to the American people to purchase a health insurance plan that aligns more with their choice. The plan would fund a cost-sharing reduction program to bring down health insurance premiums by at least 10 percent and save taxpayers at least $36 billion, according to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO).

He also called for “maximum price transparency,” a key part of his Great Healthcare Plan. The plan calls for healthcare providers and insurance companies to disclose the prices of healthcare services to allow consumers to shop for the most cost-effective option.