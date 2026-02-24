President Trump announced during the State of the Union Address on Tuesday that he would be awarding the Legion of Merit to Petty Officer 2nd Class Scott Ruskan, a U.S. Coast Guard Rescue Swimmer, for assisting in the evacuation of over 150 girls during the central Texas floods last year.

“People watched Scott from a distance and they couldn’t believe what they were seeing. The winds were blowing, the rain was pouring, everything was going and that rapid water – nobody has ever seen anything like it – they said, ‘wow, that’s something!'” the president said.

“Tonight, Scott and Millie Kate, are here together, reunited for the very first time. Petty Officer Ruskan, I’m pleased to inform you that I am now awarding you the Legion of Merit for Extraordinary Heroism,” he added.

The crowd applauded wildly.

Petty Officer Scott Ruskan is a U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer (aviation survival technician) who gained national recognition for his heroism during devastating flash floods in Central Texas over the weekend of July 4, 2025.

On his very first official mission, Ruskan was deployed to Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian summer camp, during extreme weather. While deployed, he coordinated triage on the ground, ensured accurate head counts, and helped load and evacuate 165 people – mostly children – to safety via helicopter over several hours.