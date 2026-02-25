Jim Banks Issues ‘Dalilah Law’ to Ban States from Giving Trucking Licenses to Illegal Aliens

Sen. Jim Banks (R-IN) is introducing the Dalilah Law, named after 6-year-old Dalilah Coleman, to ban states from issuing Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDLs) to illegal aliens.

On Wednesday, Banks introduced the bill with the backing of President Donald Trump who honored Dalilah at his State of the Union address this week.

As Breitbart News reported, in June 2024, an Indian illegal alien truck driver crashed his semi-truck into the vehicle that then-5-year-old Dalilah was in. Dalilah suffered life-altering injuries like traumatic brain injury and Cerebral Palsy.

A GoFundMe has been raising money for Dalilah’s recovery treatment and has amassed nearly $150,000 donations thus far.

The truck driver had crossed the southern border in 2022 and was released into the United States interior by the Biden administration, later given a CDL to drive a semi-truck by the sanctuary state of California.

“Too many people have been hurt. Too many have been killed,” Banks said.

“Americans are paying the price because illegal drivers are being handed commercial driver’s licenses like candy and put behind the wheel of 80,000-pound trucks,” Banks said. “That stops now. The Dalilah Law makes it clear: If you are here illegally, you do not get a CDL. We need to act, and we need to act now.”

Specifically, the Dalilah Law would require states to limit CDLs to American citizens, green card-holders, and certain foreign visa workers. The test for securing a CDL would also only be administered in English.

Likewise, the bill would immediately revoke all trucking licenses given to illegal aliens and foreign nationals on Temporary Protected Status (TPS), regardless of whether such aliens have been given work permits.

“Many, if not most, illegal aliens do not speak English and cannot read the most basic road signs as to direction, speed, danger, or location,” Trump said at this State of the Union address. “That’s why tonight, I’m calling on Congress to pass what we will call the Dalilah Law, barring any state from granting Commercial Driver’s Licenses to illegal aliens.”

