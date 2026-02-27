The man accused of being behind the fatal stabbing of a 41-year-old woman at a bus stop in Fairfax County, Virginia, was charged with second-degree murder.

In a press release from the Fairfax County Police Department, it was revealed that on Monday night, around 7:16 p.m., officers “responded to Richmond Highway and Arlington Drive in Hybla Valley for a death investigation.”

Police officers discovered Stephanie Minter “in the bus stop shelter with multiple stab wounds to the upper body,” and after attempting to perform “life-saving measures until relieved by Fairfax County Fire and Rescue personnel,” Minter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives reportedly identified Abdul Jalloh, 32, through video footage and interviews as being “the last person seen with Minter,” according to the press release. Minter and Jalloh reportedly both got off of the bus “at Richmond Highway and Arlington Drive.”

The next day, on January February 24, police officers found Jalloh “and connected him to a larceny that occurred earlier in the day.” Jalloh was arrested and charged with Petit Larceny, according to the press release:

On February 24, at 4:01 p.m., officers responded to the 8600 block of Richmond Highway in Woodlaw for a suspicious person call. An employee recognized Jalloh as the person of interest when he entered a business and immediately contacted police. Officers quickly located Jalloh and connected him to a larceny that occurred earlier in the day in the 8700 block Richmond Highway in Woodlawn. He was arrested and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and charged with Petit Larceny, where he was held on no bond.

On February 25, Jalloh was found to be “responsible for the fatal stabbing of Minter,” and police officers obtained a warrant, according to the press release.

Virginia criminal records show that Jalloh “has a lengthy criminal history,” which includes charges such as “assault larceny, assault and felony malicious wounding,” NBC Washington reported:

Jalloh has a lengthy criminal history, according to Virginia criminal case records, which includes multiple assault larceny, assault and felony malicious wounding charges in May and August 2025.”

In a statement, the Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office explained to the outlet that while the office was “aware of the risk Jalloh poised to the community,” “the defendant in this case also had a history of selecting victims with no fixed address.”

“In multiple cases, we were unable to move forward with prosecution because victims could not be located or contacted,” the office explained.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Jalloh “entered the United States illegally in 2012,” Fox News reported.

While Democrats in the state have campaigned on issues such as “affordability,” Democrat lawmakers have opted to pursue a radical agenda of weak-on-crime policies.

One bill, House Bill 863, “would reduce mandatory minimum sentences for certain offenses,” while another, House Bill 247, would allow people to “defend themselves in court against a felony charge of assault on a police officer by showing they had a mental illness or an intellectual or developmental disability,” according to ABC13 News.

Virginia State Delegate Rae Cousins (D), who sponsored HB 863, explained that “HB 863 is a common-sense proposal that eliminates the requirement for one-size-fits-all minimum sentences for certain crimes.”

Former Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares responded to the news of the fatal stabbing of Minter, pointing out that “the innocent suffer when ‘catch and release’ policies by leftwing prosecutors get in charge.”

“30 prior arrests and 5 prior felony malicious wounding charges since 2023 alone,” Miyares wrote in a post on X. “Once again the innocent suffer when ‘catch and release’ policies by leftwing prosecutors get in charge. This is 100% on Steve Descano, and why he’s so despised by the @FairfaxCountyPD.”