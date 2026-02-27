Illegal Alien On the Run After Allegedly Murdering Beloved 73-Year-Old Grandfather in Alabama

An illegal alien is on the run after allegedly murdering 73-year-old James Eastis, a husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather who served as a bond recovery agent, as he was trying to take the suspect into custody.

On the morning of February 10, Eastis attempted to execute a bond revocation on 34-year-old illegal alien Francisco Sinecio-Alvarez at the illegal alien’s residence in Hayden, Alabama. According to police, Sinecio-Alvarez shot and killed Eastis, leaving him dead inside his residence while fleeing the scene in a light blue and white Ford F-150.

“Sinecio-Alvarez has not been located, and an arrest warrant for the charge of murder has been issued and is outstanding,” Blount County Sheriff’s Office officials wrote on Facebook:

Although Sinecio-Alvarez fled the area and has not been seen in Blount County, he could return to his residence on Harris Road or other residences of acquaintances in the area if not captured. Be on the lookout for Sinecio-Alvarez if you live anywhere in that vicinity. We do not believe he is actively seeking further violence or violence to the public, but caution is to be taken if you see him. [Emphasis added]

Those with information on Sinecio-Alvarez’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Blount County Sheriff’s Office at 205-625-4127 or their local police department.

A GoFundMe for Eastis’s family says their loved one “built a life rooted in hard work, courage, and family.”

“Above all, James was a family man. He shared 55 loving years of marriage with his beloved wife, Sandra Eastis, creating a strong foundation for their family,” the GoFundMe reads:

Together, they raised two children: their daughter, Jamie Moore and their son William James Eastis (known as “Opie”). James was a proud grandfather and great-grandfather to multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who will forever cherish the love, guidance, and stories he shared with them. His sudden passing has left an irreplaceable void in Sandra’s life and in the hearts of his entire family. This memorial fundraiser, organized by James’s colleagues and friends in the Alabama Bail Bond Association, is to honor his incredible legacy and provide practical support to Sandra and the family during this profoundly difficult time. [Emphasis added]

The GoFundMe will help Eastis’s wife, Sandra, with her husband’s funeral and burial expenses, as well as to support her, her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren’s needs.

“James lived a full life of service, love, and dedication,” the GoFundMe reads.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.