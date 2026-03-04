Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) is introducing the “One Nation, One Visa Policy Act” to close a massive loophole that is allowing Chinese nationals, many with ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), to exploit birthright citizenship in the United States through territories like the Northern Mariana Islands.

The legislation, reviewed exclusively by Breitbart News, would prevent Chinese nationals from entering the U.S. and its territories without a valid visa.

Likewise, the legislation would ban Chinese nationals from any visa-free travel program, such as the Guam–Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands visa waiver program, which allows citizens of certain countries to travel to United States territory without a visa and remain for up to 45 days.

“U.S. citizenship is valuable, not something foreign holidaymakers should be able to pick up like a hotel gift-shop souvenir,” Tiffany told Breitbart News. “For far too long, a dangerous loophole opened during the Obama administration and widened under the Biden administration has allowed pregnant women from China to travel visa-free to the Northern Mariana Islands to give birth and secure U.S. citizenship for their children.”

For years Tiffany has been sounding the alarm on China’s use of the Northern Mariana Islands, and its capital city of Saipan, to send its nationals to deliver their children who then secure birthright American citizenship before they return to China.

Years later, these U.S.-born children, often referred to as anchor babies, can sponsor their Chinese parents and relatives for green cards through chain migration.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) is introducing the bill in the Senate.

“Communist China has a track record for exploiting America’s weaknesses to advance its interests and undermine our national security, and the horrific reports of how they have exploited an Obama-era visa program is a prime example,” Scott said.

“It’s time to shut Communist China’s back door into our nation by eliminating this reckless program and ensuring the full vetting of any Chinese national who wishes to come to our nation,” Scott said. “I’m grateful to have Congressman Tiffany leading this effort in the House of Representatives.”

Through this particular birthright citizenship loophole, China has fueled a massive increase in U.S. births to its nationals. In recent years, births of children from Chinese nationals outnumber births of children from natives of Saipan, and the first United States birth in 2025 was a child born to Chinese parents in the Northern Mariana Islands.

Tiffany told Breitbart News that in 2009, children born in the United States to foreign visitors totaled fewer than 10. In 2018, those births jumped to almost 600.

The issue was a focal point of Peter Schweizer’s latest best-seller, The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon, in which he detailed the process by which the CCP is using birthright citizenship in the U.S. to potentially control American elections for years to come.

Schweizer has said the CCP estimates that about a million American-citizen children are being raised in China after their parents delivered them on American soil for the sole purpose of securing them birthright citizenship.

“We’re looking at a million American citizens being raised in China that are going to be able to vote. … In the 2016 election, what was it, 72,000 votes — a million votes is a huge number when you’re talking about a tight presidential election,” Schweizer said during a Breitbart News Founders Roundtable.

“It’s time to end this abuse by Communist China. America’s laws must not be gamed, our generosity must not be exploited, and our national security must not be compromised,” Tiffany said.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.