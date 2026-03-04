Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) confirmed that he will not be seeking reelection, and expressed that he was “thankful to have served alongside” President Donald Trump and his colleagues in the Senate.

In a post on X, Daines shared a video in which he spoke about how “prior to public service” he had spent 28 years working in the private sector. Daines added that while those years were “rewarding,” they did not compare to how fulfilling it was working in public service.

“Serving the people of Montana in the U.S. House and the U.S. Senate the past 13 years has been the greatest honor of my professional career,” Daines said. “I’m grateful to God for allowing me to serve, but after much careful thought, I’ve decided not to seek reelection.”

“I’m energized, I’m encouraged and ready for whatever comes next,” Daines added. “I’m also very thankful to have served alongside President Trump and my colleagues in the Senate. Together we built a conservative majority on the Supreme Court, we spearheaded Republican control of the U.S. Senate, we delivered the largest tax cut in U.S. history, we unleashed American energy dominance, and secured our southern border.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump described Daines as being “one of our truly Great United States Senators.” Trump also endorsed Kurt Alme, who he described as “an exceptional person.”

“Steve Daines, of Montana, is one of our truly Great United States Senators,” Trump. “He honorably served for 12 years in the Senate, and 2 in the House of Representatives. He did a job like few others are capable of doing but, sadly for our Country, Steve’s Term is up, and he has decided to leave the Senate and, ‘pass the torch’ to Kurt Alme, my TRUMP 45 and TRUMP 47 U.S. Attorney. In fact, if Kurt didn’t have the highest level of aptitude and talent, Steve would have remained exactly where he is but, Kurt is exceptional, and I will be giving him, based on Steve’s strongest recommendation, my Complete and Total Endorsement.”

“Kurt Alme is an exceptional person, and will do a fantastic job as your next United States Senator from the Great State of Montana — HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!” Trump added.