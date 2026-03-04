U.S. War Secretary Pete Hegseth praised Israel as a decisive partner in the American campaign against Iran, saying the alliance is delivering “sheer destruction” to Iran’s military capabilities and that “fighting shoulder-to-shoulder with such a capable ally is a true force multiplier,” adding that Israel’s mission is being executed with “unmatched skill and iron determination.”

Speaking at a press conference at the Pentagon alongside Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, on the fifth day of Operation Epic Fury on Wednesday, Hegseth said the combined power of the United States and Israel is overwhelming Iran’s defenses and reshaping the battlefield.

“Only the United States of America could lead this,” Hegseth said. “But when you add the Israeli Defense Forces — a devastatingly capable force — the combination is sheer destruction for our radical Islamist Iranian adversaries.”

According to Hegseth, the United States and Israel are expected to achieve full control of Iranian airspace within days. Once that occurs, he said, American and Israeli aircraft will operate freely over the country, striking missile systems, military infrastructure, and leadership targets around the clock.

“In under a week, the two most powerful air forces in the world will have complete control of Iranian skies,” he said, adding that Iranian leaders will look up and “see only U.S. and Israeli air power every minute of every day.”

Hegseth also highlighted the operational coordination between the United States military and Israel, saying the two forces are dividing targets and synchronizing strikes for maximum effect.

“We take certain targets, they take certain targets, and when you coordinate it, it has incredible effects,” he said.

He described Israel as a uniquely capable ally whose military strength significantly amplifies U.S. power in the region.

“To our steadfast partner, Israel — your mission is being executed with unmatched skill and iron determination,” Hegseth said. “Fighting shoulder-to-shoulder with such a capable ally is a true force multiplier and a breath of fresh air.”

“We salute your courage and your contribution,” he added.

The campaign, he explained, aims to destroy Iran’s missile and drone programs, dismantle its naval forces, and prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Five days into the operation, Hegseth said Iranian capabilities are already “evaporating by the hour” as U.S. and Israeli forces expand their strikes deeper into the country.

The military operation against Iran has entered its fifth day and is widely described by administration officials as progressing well ahead of schedule in terms of key military objectives.