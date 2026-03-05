Dept. of Education Probes Wisconsin School District for Allegedly Allowing Boys in Girls’ Restrooms

The Department of Education (ED) announced an investigation into a Wisconsin school district on Thursday for allegedly allowing boys to use girls’ restrooms in accordance with the pseudo-religion of gender ideology.

The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) initiated a directed investigation into the New Richmond School District in New Richmond, Wisconsin. ED said the investigation is based on reports the district allows boys to use girls’ restroom and cited a January school board meeting where “multiple parents expressed concern that males were being permitted to use the girls’ restroom, but parents’ questions about their daughters’ safety were reportedly deflected by administrators who refused to provide answers or assurances.”

ED said one student testified at another school board meeting about her fear of using the girls’ restroom now that boys are allowed into spaces originally designated for females. The student said she no longer uses the restroom at school.

The department said a school board member introduced a policy in February that would have required schools to enforce student bathroom and locker room use according to biological reality, but the measure only received support from two of the seven board members.

The OCR will determine whether the school district violated Title IX by allowing students to access intimate facilities based on self-proclaimed “gender identity.” ED noted that Title IX prohibits discrimination on the basis on sex in any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.

“The Trump Administration will always stand up for students and enforce Title IX to ensure that women and girls are safe when they are at school,” Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey said in a statement.

“Young women should never be forced to share intimate spaces with boys and men because school leaders care more about radical gender ideology than protecting girls’ safety, dignity, and privacy,” she continued. “School board members who ignore these allegations are failing the families they serve. This Administration will investigate this complaint fully and address any violations it discovers promptly.”

Breitbart News reached out to the New Richmond School District but did not receive a response by time of publication.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.