The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested an illegal alien accused of luring Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs) to Idaho, only to then allegedly labor traffic them once in the United States.

Late last month, ICE agents arrested illegal alien Brayan Adiel Gramajo Reyes of Guatemala after he was charged with operating a labor trafficking scheme out of his native Guatemala to Boise, Idaho.

Gramajo Reyes is charged with two counts of encouraging illegal entry of aliens to enter the U.S., eight counts of using false statements for employment verification, and one count of unlawful employment of aliens.

According to a federal indictment, Gramajo Reyes lured two UACs to travel from Guatemala to Idaho under the guise of helping them prosper and seek opportunities in the U.S. Once the two UACs arrived, though, prosecutors claim that Gramajo Reyes forced them into grueling physical labor and made them work long hours without breaks.

Gramajo Reyes allegedly secured Social Security Numbers for each UAC and claimed that they were genuine.

“Rescuing unaccompanied children who are tragically exploited and trafficked is a top HSI priority,” ICE’s April Miller said in a statement.

“Our investigation underscores HSI’s resolve to enforce our U.S. law and safeguard every child. Additionally, worksite enforcement is central to protecting our communities — targeting illegal employment networks, rescuing victims, and stopping fraudulent business practices that harm real Americans,” Miller said.

The arrest comes just as Idaho Republicans joined Democrats to shoot down legislation this week that would make it a crime for individuals and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to knowingly assist, conceal, or transport illegal aliens through the state.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.