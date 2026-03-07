Pro-Trump Kentucky Senate Republican candidate Nate Morris said that Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), whom he hopes to replace in the Senate, is doing everything he can to block the SAVE America Act and enacting national voter ID to vote.

Morris spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle as Trump urged the Senate to pass the SAVE America Act.

He wrote on Truth Social, “The United States Senate should focus on, exclusively if necessary, THE SAVE AMERICA ACT!!! It’s what everyone wants!!! President DJT.”

“We have somebody in Mitch McConnell who is making it his last effort to do everything he can to oppose the president,” Morris told Breitbart News Saturday.

“His opposition is nothing more than jealousy, pettiness. This is all about taking one more shot at the president on his way out,” he continued.

Boyle noted that Senate Republicans would aim to preserve the 60-vote threshold for the filibuster by enforcing what is known as the “talking filibuster,” which would force Democrats to continually talk on the Senate floor to stop Republicans from voting on the Save America Act. He added that Democrats would try to abolish the filibuster and jam through their preferred elections bills, make Puerto Rico and Washington, DC, states, if they were to gain power.

Morris said, “Our campaign has been so clear about this. We’re the only candidate in this race that said we must nuke the zombie filibuster, we got to get rid of it.” Adding to Boyle’s point, Morris said that if were not for then-Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), Democrats would have abolished the filibuster under then-President Joe Biden.

Morris said that Kentucky needs a “clean break” “from what we’ve had with Mitch McConnell.”