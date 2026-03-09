Trump: ‘No Other President Could Do Some of the Sh*t I’m Doing’

President Donald Trump declared Monday that “no other president could do some of the shit I’m doing” during his address to Republican lawmakers at the Republican Members Issues Conference in Florida.

Trump boasted that other presidents have not had the makeup to achieve the results he is achieving, while touting his most favored nations (MFN) deals with pharmaceutical companies to drastically lower the cost of popular prescription drugs in America, and calling on Congress to codify them.

Specifically, Trump was recounting how he persuaded French President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders to agree to pay more for prescription drugs so Americans could pay fairer prices.

“I said, ‘Well, here’s the story, if you don’t do it, I’m going to put,’ in the case of Emmanuel, ‘a 100 percent tariff on all wines and champagnes coming into the United States,'” Trump recalled, adding that he told Macron he already had the document to enforce the tariff on his desk when Macron protested agreeing to the MFN deal.

Trump said Macron ultimately agreed.

“I got every country to agree… I don’t want to brag, but you know they’ve said this about a lot of things; no other president could do some of the shit I’m doing,” Trump declared.

WATCH — TARIFFS WIN! President Trump Reveals His Drug Price Negotiation with Macron:

Trump struck MFN deals with 14 major pharmaceutical companies from late September to the end of December, including deals with Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly, EMD Serono, Genentech, Gilead Sciences, GSK, Merck, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, and Sanofi.

In February, the administration launched the TrumpRx website, through which Americans can claim coupons for steep discounts on popular prescription drugs. For example, the TrumpRx coupon reduces the cost of Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy and Ozempic from an average of $1,350 and $1,000, respectively, to $350 per month.

During his remarks, Trump called on Republicans to codify his MFN deals.

“I’m also asking you to take swift action to codify my most-favored-nation policy on drug prices…That alone should win the midterms,” he said.