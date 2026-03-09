Video: Stevie Wonder Lectures White People to ‘Overcome the Mindset of White Supremacy’

Pop legend Stevie Wonder told withe people to “overcome” their “hate” and “white supremacy” during his time at the mic during Reverend Jessie Jackson’s public funeral on Friday.

The “Isn’t She Lovely” singer appeared during Jackson’s “homecoming” event and told the crowd that “Rev. Jackson and I had a long and strong history.”

“It was personal and political. We were able to love each other and support each other through the good and the bad. I knew his heart, I respected his mind, and trusted his soul. I wish we could say everyone did,” he said of Jackson, who died in February at 84, according to CBS News

Wonder also performed the song “As,” along with “They Won’t Go When I Go,” which he said “speaks the truth in my heart.”

But Wonder also delivered an attack against white people.

“It is you, and you know who you are,” he lectured. “You need to overcome hate. You need to overcome the mindset of white supremacy…You shall overcome the need to dominate every single country and its people.”

Wonder wasn’t the only speaker to turn Jackson’s funeral into an attack on enemies of the Democrat Party.

Former President Barack Obama insisted that white people and Republicans are evil bigots whose goal is to make Americans “turn on each other.” Joe Biden mounted the stage to tell everyone he is smarter than everyone in the audience, and Kamala Harris spoke as well.

Meanwhile, Jackson’s son was miffed that these people turned his father’s memorial into an anti-Trump rally.

As for Trump, he had nothing but nice things to say about Jackson.

“I knew him well, long before becoming President. He was a good man, with lots of personality, grit, and ‘street smarts.’ He was very gregarious — Someone who truly loved people!” the president wrote in part.

“Jesse was a force of nature like few others before him. He had much to do with the Election, without acknowledgment or credit, of Barack Hussein Obama, a man who Jesse could not stand. He loved his family greatly, and to them I send my deepest sympathies and condolences. Jesse will be missed! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he added.

