Watch Live: Donald Trump Meets with Trump Kennedy Center Board

President Donald Trump holds a lunch with the board of the Trump Kennedy Center on Monday, March 16.
The president is also scheduled to sign an executive order establishing an anti-fraud task force led by Vice President JD Vance.
The Trump Kennedy Center was renamed to honor President Trump after he invested heavily in restoring the venue to be a world class facility for arts and entertainment in the nation’s capital. Meanwhile, Hollywood blasted the president, ICE, and Israel during the Oscar ceremony Sunday night.
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