Chicago, Illinois, Alderwoman Maria Hadden (D) is suggesting that 18-year-old Loyola University student Sheridan Gorman “might have startled” the illegal alien accused of murdering her as she fled for safety.

As Breitbart News reported, 25-year-old illegal alien Jose Medina-Medina of Venezuela was arrested by the Chicago Police Department and charged with murdering Sheridan Gorman, who also went by Shera, in a random attack on a pier at Chicago’s Tobey Prinz Beach.

Sheridan was on the pier with a group of friends when she noticed Medina-Medina hiding, alerting her friends. Police allege that Medina-Medina began running after the group and started shooting in their direction, hitting and killing Sheridan as she ran away.

In a video message, Alderwoman Maria Hadden (D), who represents the Rogers Park neighborhood where the murder occurred, seemingly suggested that Sheridan may have startled Medina-Medina and was merely in the “wrong place” at the “wrong time.”

“So from what I’ve been told so far … it seems she might have, as they were just out, you know, people go out to the beach all the time, right? And they go out on the pier, they walk around, the kids were out doing normal things people do in the neighborhood,” Hadden said. “And it sounds like, this might have been a wrong place, wrong time, running into a person who had a gun, they might have startled this person at the end of the pier.”

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) responded to Sheridan’s murder by attacking President Donald Trump.

“The Trump administration needs to stop politicizing heinous tragedies and instead focus on real solutions, like reinstating federal funds to prevent violence that support our public safety efforts,” Pritzker, an advocate for the state’s sanctuary policy, said in a statement.

Oppositely, Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza (D) thanked law enforcement for catching the lead suspect in a post on X, and urged the Trump administration to “Hold him. Prosecute him. Deport him to prison in El Salvador.”

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials have since revealed that Medina-Medina is an illegal alien from Venezuela who was apprehended at the southern border on May 9, 2023.

As a result of former President Joe Biden’s expansive catch and release policy, Medina-Medina was released from Border Patrol custody into the U.S. interior.

A month later, on June 19, 2023, Medina-Medina was arrested in Chicago for shoplifting. Chicago and Illinois’ strict sanctuary policies ensured that the illegal alien was released from police custody without being turned over to ICE agents for arrest and deportation.

Medina-Medina remains in police custody in Chicago.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.