An illegal alien, released into the United States by the Biden administration, is now charged with murdering 18-year-old Sheridan Gorman, a freshman at Loyal University in the sanctuary city of Chicago, Illinois.

Late last week, 25-year-old Jose Medina-Medina, an illegal alien from Venezuela, was arrested by the Chicago Police Department and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, three felony counts of aggravated assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to police, at around 1 a.m. on March 19, Sheridan Gorman was walking with a group of friends near Tobey Prinz Beach in the Rogers Park neighborhood of Chicago when Medina-Medina, wearing a mask, allegedly approached the group and started shooting in their direction.

Gorman was shot in the head and died at the scene.

“We are again faced with the unbearable truth: Our daughter’s life was taken, and our family will never be the same,” Gorman’s family said in a statement to the media:

Sheridan was the heart of our family. She had a rare ability to bring people together—to make others feel included, understood, and loved. She lived with intention, with faith, and with a kindness that defined who she was every single day. She was just beginning her journey, with so much ahead of her. [Emphasis added]

On Sunday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials revealed that Medina-Medina is an illegal alien from Venezuela who was apprehended at the southern border on May 9, 2023.

Thanks to former President Joe Biden’s expansive catch and release policy, Medina-Medina was released from Border Patrol custody into the U.S. interior.

Then, a month later, on June 19, 2023, Medina-Medina was arrested in Chicago for shoplifting. Thanks to Chicago and Illinois’ strict sanctuary policies, the illegal alien was released from police custody without being turned over to ICE agents for arrest and deportation.

“Sheridan Gorman had her whole life ahead of her before this cold-blooded killer decided to end her life. She was failed by open border policies and sanctuary politicians who released this illegal alien twice before he went on to commit this heinous murder,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Lauren Bis said in a statement.

“We are calling on Governor J.B. Pritzker and Chicago’s sanctuary politicians to commit to not releasing this criminal illegal alien from jail back into American neighborhoods,” Bis said.

Medina-Medina remains in police custody and is due in court on Monday.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.