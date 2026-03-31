Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) claims President Donald Trump’s administration is committing “assaults against immigrants” less than 10 days after 18-year-old Sheridan Gorman was murdered in the Windy City, allegedly at the hands of an illegal alien released into the United States by the Biden administration.

During a “No Kings” protest in Chicago, Illinois, over the weekend, Johnson told MS NOW in an interview that Americans must fight the Trump administration on immigration.

“We have to end the assaults against immigrants,” Johnson said, among other things.

The remark came less than 10 days after Sheridan Gorman, a freshman at Loyola University Chicago, was gunned down on a pier, allegedly by 25-year-old Venezuelan illegal alien Jose Medina-Medina.

According to police, at around 1:00 a.m. on March 19, Sheridan was walking with a group of friends near Tobey Prinz Beach in the Rogers Park neighborhood of Chicago when Medina-Medina, wearing a mask, allegedly approached the group and started shooting in their direction.

Sheridan ran for her life away from Medina-Medina, but police allege that the illegal alien shot her in the back — killing her immediately.

Since Sheridan’s murder, Johnson and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) have refused to back away from the state’s sanctuary policies that shield illegal aliens from federal immigration enforcement.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials have said Medina-Medina was apprehended crossing the southern border on May 9, 2023, but was released into the United States interior under former President Joe Biden and Alejandro Mayorkas’s expansive catch and release policy.

Then, in June 2023, Medina-Medina was arrested in Chicago for shoplifting. Thanks to the city and state’s sanctuary policies, the illegal alien was never turned over to ICE agents.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.