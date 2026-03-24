An illegal alien, released into the United States by former President Joe Biden’s administration, shot and killed 18-year-old Sheridan Gorman, a freshman at Loyola University Chicago, as she ran for her life trying to flee for safety, prosecutors allege.

As Breitbart News reported, 25-year-old illegal alien Jose Medina-Medina of Venezuela was arrested by the Chicago Police Department and charged with murdering Sheridan Gorman, who also went by Shera, in a random attack on a pier at Chicago’s Tobey Prinz Beach.

Prosecutors are providing new details as to what they say occurred on the night of March 19, Block Club Chicago reports:

About 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Gorman, 18, was with a group of friends on the pier at Tobey Prinz Beach in Loyola Park, a few blocks north of Loyola’s campus. Gorman alerted her friends that someone was hiding near the pier, at which point the group of friends was chased by the person, who has been identified as Medina, Assistant State’s Attorney Mike Pekara said in court Monday. [Emphasis added] Medina opened fire and shot Gorman in her back as she tried to run away, Pekara said. She was pronounced dead at the scene. [Emphasis added] Gorman’s friends were able to duck for cover in the grassy area near the pier as Medina ran back to an apartment on North Sheridan Road, where he had left earlier, Pekara said. Gorman’s friends observed Medina dressed mostly in black, including a black face mask. [Emphasis added]

Sheridan’s friends and family have created a GoFundMe to help cover the young woman’s memorial service and a scholarship in her honor.

“Shera loved deeply and lived fully,” the GoFundMe page reads. “She loved Jesus, her family, her sister Maddie most of all, her lifelong friends, and the simple, beautiful moments that made up her life. She had a way of making everyone feel special, seen, and loved. To know her was to be changed by her.”

On Sunday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials revealed that Medina-Medina is an illegal alien from Venezuela who was apprehended at the southern border on May 9, 2023.

Thanks to former President Joe Biden’s expansive catch and release policy, Medina-Medina was released from Border Patrol custody into the U.S. interior.

Then, a month later, on June 19, 2023, Medina-Medina was arrested in Chicago for shoplifting. Thanks to Chicago and Illinois’ strict sanctuary policies, the illegal alien was released from police custody without being turned over to ICE agents for arrest and deportation.

Medina-Medina remains in police custody and is reportedly being treated for tuberculosis.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.