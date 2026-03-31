DeSantis Signs Bill Renaming Palm Beach International Airport for Donald Trump

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Monday formally approving the renaming of Palm Beach International Airport as the President Donald J. Trump International Airport.

The change is set to take place in July, rebranding the West Palm Beach facility near Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, AP reports.

Trump’s son Eric Trump applauded the signing on X – formerly known as Twitter – where he thanked DeSantis, Attorney General James Uthmeier, bill sponsor Rep. Meg Weinberger, R-Palm Beach Gardens, and “the overwhelming majority in the Florida House!”

The House voted 81-30 along party lines in support of the bill. The Senate vote was 25-11, also along party lines.

The name change is now subject to approval by the Federal Aviation Administration and the execution of an agreement between Palm Beach County and the trademark holder authorizing the commercial use of the name Donald J. Trump International Airport.

In Palm Beach, a stretch of road from the airport to Trump’s estate was recently renamed Donald J. Trump Boulevard.