President Donald Trump will address the nation on Wednesday night to give “an important update” regarding the ongoing war against Iran, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced.

“Tomorrow night at 9PM ET, President Trump will give an Address to the Nation to provide an important update on Iran,” Leavitt wrote in a post on X.

The news of Trump’s address comes as he told CBS News’s Weijia Jiang on Tuesday that the United States’ Operation Epic Fury was “two weeks ahead of schedule.”

In a thread on X, Jiang added that Trump told her “not much” else “has to happen between now and declaring victory”:

Trump says “not much” more has to happen between now and declaring victory, pointing out regime change is a “big factor”: “We want to clean up some ends… We’ve had total regime change. These are different people than anyone has ever heard of before, and frankly they’ve been more reasonable. So, we’ve had total regime change beyond what anyone thought possible. It’s a big factor.”

While taking questions from reporters on Tuesday after signing an executive order regarding election integrity, Trump predicted that Operation Epic Fury would “come to an end in the next two or three weeks.”

“I think two or three weeks,” Trump said in response to a question from a reporter. “We’ll leave, because there’s no reason for us to do this.”