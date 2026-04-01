An illegal alien got-away is accused of murdering his 3-month-old daughter in cold blood in the sanctuary jurisdiction of Fairfax County, Virginia.

This week, the Fairfax County Police Department arrested 28-year-old illegal alien Misael Lopez Gomez of Guatemala and charged him with murder and felony child abuse.

On March 27, officers responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old baby girl. When first responders arrived, they tried life-saving CPR measures and rushed her to a nearby hospital.

The girl ultimately died from injuries consistent with blunt force trauma, the local medical examiner revealed. The girl had been in the care of her father, Lopez Gomez, at the time of her death.

Following Lopez Gomez’s arrest, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents lodged a detainer against the illegal alien.

Now, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials are urging Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D) to vow not to release the illegal alien from jail until he can be turned over to federal agents.

“This cold-blooded killer murdered his own three-month-old daughter,” DHS’s Lauren Bis said in a statement:

We are calling on Governor Spanberger to commit to not releasing this barbaric animal from jail into Virginia communities. This monster should have never been allowed in our country by the Biden administration. We need cooperation from sanctuary politicians to stop criminals from being released from jail to perpetrate more crimes and create more innocent victims. [Emphasis added]

DHS officials said Lopez Gomez had admitted to illegally crossing the southern border in July 2023 through New Mexico.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.