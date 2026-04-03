ICE Arrests Illegal Alien ‘Palestinian Community Leader’ Accused of Funding Terror Organizations

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested an illegal alien–considered a “Palestinian community leader” in Wisconsin–accused of funding terrorist organizations and lying on immigration forms, who was previously convicted of throwing Molotov cocktails at the homes of Israeli Armed Forces members.

On Friday, ICE agents announced the arrest of Salah Salem Sarsour, an illegal alien from Jordan, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Sarsour is suspected of funding terrorist organizations and lying on immigration forms to gain entry to the United States.

Decades ago, Sarsour was denied an immigrant visa to the United States at the American consulate in Jerusalem, Israel, after he was convicted of throwing a Molotov cocktail at the homes of Israeli Armed Forces members.

Sarsour was also convicted of illegally attempting to possess weapons and ammunition.

“Salah Salem Sarsour is a terrorist convicted for throwing Molotov cocktails at the homes of Israeli armed forces,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Lauren Bis said. “This illegal alien from Jordan lied on his green card application to gain legal status in the U.S. Thanks to President Trump and ICE, this terrorist is out of American communities. This Administration will always put the safety of the American people first and make America safe again.”

Sarsour legally entered the United States in 1993 as a conditional resident. DHS officials say he then lied on his application and secured a green card in 1998.

Sources close to the matter told Breitbart News that Sarsour owns three furniture stores in Wisconsin, but is delinquent on his property taxes to the tune of more than $26,000 on his Franklin residence, which is worth more than a million dollars.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.