Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested an illegal alien MS-13 gang member, wanted for murdering a pastor in his native El Salvador, in the sanctuary state of Connecticut.

On Friday, ICE agents announced the arrest of Danny Granados-Garcia, an illegal alien MS-13 gang member from El Salvador, on March 10 in Waterbury, Connecticut. Granados-Garcia is wanted for murder in his home country.

“Thanks to ICE, this MS-13 gang member wanted for murdering a pastor in his home country is off Connecticut streets. This is an example of an arrest the media counts as a ‘non-criminal’ because he lacks a rap sheet in the United States,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Lauren Bis said:

This is an insane categorization and just one example of the countless ‘non-criminals’ who are public safety threats that ICE is removing from our communities every single day. 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens convicted or charged with a crime in the U.S. [Emphasis added]

Granados-Garcia sought to cross the United States-Mexico border on May 6, 2016, as an Unaccompanied Alien Child (UAC) near the Rio Grande Valley, Texas, but was apprehended by Border Patrol agents.

Granados-Garcia was subsequently released into the United States interior. ICE officials said he will remain in their custody pending deportation.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.