House Democrat to Impeach Pete Hegseth over Alleged War Crimes Against Iran

Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ), an Iranian-American lawmaker, on Monday said she would introduce articles of impeachment against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, alleging he committed war crimes and endangered American servicemembers during President Donald Trump’s war against Iran.

Ansari said in a written statement:

Donald Trump’s deranged statements — including one on Easter Sunday — are further entrenching our country and our world in another devastating, never-ending war. He’s threatening war crimes that violate U.S. law and the Geneva Convention, on top of illegal actions and atrocities already committed at his direction — including violence that has destroyed schools, hospitals, and critical civilian infrastructure. Republicans must join us in calling on the president to end this suicidal war before it is too late. So much is at stake, and those who continue to follow him blindly will have blood on their hands as well. As the daughter of Iranian immigrants who fled this regime, and as an American Congresswoman who swore an oath to the United States Constitution, I know that this cannot go on. The 25th Amendment exists for a reason; his Cabinet should use it. The fate of U.S. troops, the Iranian people, and the very foundation of our global system are at stake.

“That’s why, next week, I am introducing Articles of Impeachment against Pete Hegseth for repeatedly violating his oath of office and his duty to the Constitution,” she concluded in her statement. “Only Congress has the power to declare war, not a rogue president or his lackeys. Hegseth’s reckless endangerment of U.S. servicemembers and repeated war crimes, including bombing a girls’ school in Minab, Iran and willfully targeting civilian infrastructure, are grounds for impeachment and removal from office.”

Ansari is not the first Democrat to move to impeach Hegseth; Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-MI) introduced articles of impeachment against the leader of the Pentagon last year, although he did not force a vote on his impeachment articles.

Republicans control both chambers of Congress, and the articles of impeachment would require a two-thirds majority in Congress’s upper chamber to convict Hegseth. Although they are not calling for impeachment, some Republicans are voicing discomfort with the war against Iran.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Monday said he does not support the United States striking Iranian civilian infrastructure.

“I hope and pray that President Trump is just using this as bluster,” the Wisconsin conservative said on the John Solomon Reports podcast.

“I do not want to see us start blowing up civilian infrastructure… We are not at war with the Iranian people. We are trying to liberate them.”