A majority of Americans agree with the U.S. objective of preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon but oppose the war, the latest weekly survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

The survey, taken April 3-6, asked respondents, “We would like to know what you personally think should be U.S. objectives in Iran. Which of the following things must the U.S. have accomplished before ending the war? Please select all that apply.”

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Across the board, most, 54 percent, agreed with the objective of preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, and 45 percent agree with reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Forty percent said they agree with the objective of eliminating Iran’s ability to launch missiles and drones, followed by 29 percent who believe we should “protect Israel from attacks by Iran” and 26 percent who believe the U.S. should “help the Iranian people overthrow their government.” Less than a quarter, 23 percent, agree with the objective of replacing current leaders of Iran with ones “friendlier to the U.S.,” but 28 percent said, “None of the above.”

A majority of Republicans agree with the objective of preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and eliminating Iran’s ability to launch missiles and drones. There is no majority consensus among Democrats and independents.

All that being said, most, 53 percent, across the board oppose the war in Iran, while 34 percent support it. Most Republicans, 67 percent, support the war, but only 24 percent of independents and nine percent of Democrats agree.

When asked how long the U.S. should continue to fight to achieve its objectives, a plurality, 43 percent across the board, said the war should be ended immediately. When asked how long the war will last, most, 53 percent, predicted “more than a month but less than a year.”

The survey was taken among 1,750 U.S. citizens and has a margin of error of +/- 3.2 percent.

It coincides with President Donald Trump’s final warning issued on Tuesday morning, cautioning that Iran’s “whole civilization will die tonight” unless “something revolutionarily wonderful” happens.

“I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will,” Trump said in a Truth Social post. “However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?”

Trump added, “We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!”