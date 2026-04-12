Report: Billionaire Kicks Swalwell Out of Mansion, Wants $1M in Donations Back Following Rape Allegations

Stephen Cloobeck, the billionaire and former California governor hopeful who dropped out of the race to fund disgraced Rep. Eric Swalwell’s (D-CA) gubernatorial campaign, has kicked the congressman out of his mansion and reportedly wants his $1 million in donations back after multiple women accused him of sexual assault and misconduct.

While Cloobeck called Swalwell his “little brother” in a March interview with Politico and “scoffed” when previously asked by the New York Post about the lawmaker’s rumored behavior with female staffers, the timeshare mogul told the outlet on Sunday that he is cutting ties with Swalwell — and the rest of the Democratic Party.

“I am no longer supporting Eric,” the Diamond Resorts founder told the outlet. “F*cking tell everyone I’m a libertarian. F*ck you, Democrat Party. I’m a libertarian now.”

The 180-degree change in tune comes after Swalwell posted a video reportedly recorded in Cloobeck’s Beverly Hills home, defending himself from allegations of rape and sexual harassment made by former staffers and other women involved in Democrat politics on Friday:

Since four women came forward with their stories in a CNN article, over 50 former Swalwell staffers have called for his resignation, and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office announced that they are investigating, as one of the alleged incidents took place in New York after the congressman spoke at a gala hosted there.

House Democrat leadership has also called on Swalwell to drop his bid for governor, with House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), House Democratic Caucus Chair Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA), and House Minority Whip Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) releasing a joint statement.

“Following the incredibly disturbing sexual assault accusations against Congressman Eric Swalwell, we call for a swift investigation into these incidents and for the Congressman to immediately end his campaign to be California’s next Governor,” the lawmakers wrote.

Swalwell officially suspended his campaign on Sunday, stating that he is “deeply sorry for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past,” but again arguing that the allegations are “false.”

“I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made — but that’s my fight, not a campaign’s,” he said in a statement posted to social media:

Cloobeck launched a brief campaign for California governor, but dropped out and endorsed Swalwell — reportedly spending more than $1 million on his candidacy and frequently letting him stay in his 9,700 square foot mansion, according to the New York Post.

“I have a lot of people who stay at my house,” Cloobeck told the outlet. “I built a gorgeous place, my dream home, I relish it, and I’m a very generous man. I’m very thoughtful and I’m very kind.”

The billionaire added that Swalwell is no longer at his house, but that he would need to consult with his lawyer to inquire about getting back the donation money.

Cloobeck, who said he has been a Democrat for around four decades, reiterated that he is done with the party.

“I’m going to change my godd*mn party affiliation, because I cannot stand this Democratic Party at all,” he told the Post. “I am done. Finito.”

When Cloobeck was asked whether he believed Swalwell had been honest with him, he said, “I’m gonna have to investigate that. I don’t know the answer to that.”

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.