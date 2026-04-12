The video Rep. Eric Swalwell (D) filmed of himself denying sexual assault claims against him was reportedly recorded at the home of a billionaire engaged to an OnlyFans model who is facing criminal charges.

The New York Post reported Saturday that sources confirmed to the outlet that Swalwell’s video was taped in a room of a home belonging to Stephen Cloobeck, one of the Democrat’s benefactors, in Beverly Hills.

“These allegations of sexual assault are flat false,” Swalwell claimed in the video, adding that they are coming on the eve of an election wherein he is running for governor of California.

“I do not suggest to you in any way that I am perfect or that I am a saint. I have certainly made mistakes in judgment in my past, but those mistakes are between me and my wife, and to her I apologize deeply for putting her in this position. I also apologize to you if in any way you have doubted your support for me,” the Democrat continued:

The Post article said the video was taken at Cloobeck’s residence and the billionaire has been “shacking up with an alleged honeytrapper accused of burglarizing the home of rich, older men in Los Angeles.”

Cloobeck is supposed to marry the “honeytrapper,” OnlyFans model Adva Lavie, in June, but their wedding is reportedly in jeopardy due to the allegations against her.

House Democrat leaders have called for Swalwell to abandon his campaign for governor amid the allegations of sexual assault against him after a woman who is one of his former staffers claimed he targeted her, Breitbart News reported Friday.

Three other women have reportedly also brought allegations of sexual misconduct against Swalwell, and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is reportedly investigating him.

“Staffers working in Rep. Eric Swalwell’s (D-CA) office, and on Swalwell’s gubernatorial campaign released a letter expressing that they were ‘horrified’ by sexual assault allegations brought against him,” according to a Breitbart News article.