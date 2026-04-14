Warren Davidson Pushes for Privacy Amendment for Key Spy Power as Mike Johnson Fights Against Reform

Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) on Tuesday said he would introduce an amendment to a bill to reauthorize a key spy powers authority to prevent law enforcement and intelligence agencies from purchasing Americans’ data through third-party data brokers.

Davidson said that he would introduce an amendment to a bill that would reauthorize Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) that would bar data brokers from providing information to the federal government.

“Passing a clean Section 702 reauthorization without any reforms to protect the Fourth Amendment right to privacy would be a major disservice to the American people,” Davidson said.

“We live in a digital age, and cell phones are now extensions of our homes; they store our personal conversations, location data, banking information, and health records. Our personal devices deserve the same constitutional protections as our homes,” he added.

He said his amendment would fix the so-called data broker loophole that would allow intelligence agencies to obtain information from data brokers that collect data from phone apps and web activity without obtaining a warrant. Breitbart News has reported that the FBI and the National Security Agency (NSA) and other agencies have purchased Americans’ data through data brokers.

He explained, “My amendment closes that loophole, and I am proud that it carries bipartisan support from members who want to protect their constituents’ right to privacy. I look forward to a full House vote.”

The House Rules Committee will meet Tuesday afternoon to set up the rules to consider the legislation to reauthorize Section 702. Republican leadership and the Trump administration have sought an 18-month extension of Section 702.

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) on Tuesday said he would not add any amendments to the Section 702 bill.

“It’s going to be a clean extension,” Johnson told reporters. “If we put amendments on it, it jeopardizes its passage. And it’s far too important.”

The House would then consider the legislation on Wednesday, where it has an uncertain fate as many House conservatives want reforms to the program. This includes a warrant requirement for searching communications of Americans and closing the data broker loophole.