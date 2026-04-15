Some Republicans do not want to get rid of the filibuster because of the “tradition of the Senate,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily — and went on to dismantle that argument.

When asked by host Mike Slater why some Republicans do not want to get rid of the filibuster, Scott pointed to the “tradition of the Senate.”

“‘You know, we’re the ones that are supposed to be deliberate and careful, so we need to bring people together,'” he said, detailing an argument of those who want to keep the filibuster.

“No, that’s not the way it was set up. It was set up that we all talk – get to talk as long you want, but eventually, we’re going to vote. And the vote is a majority. The vote was not a 60-vote threshold. It was to stop debate,” Scott pointed out, reminding the audience that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas received 52 votes – not 60.

“They had their debate. … So today, you know, only now, we’re only doing judges because we changed the filibuster rules for that. Last year we had to change the filibuster rules for nomination. So you know, so the next thing is, and all it says is that either we’re going to do one of two things: Not have this idea of the filibuster, that you have to talk at all, or we’re going to have a conversation. You, you get your chance, right? You go talk, see how convincing you are, but when you’re done, we’re voting,” the Florida senator continued.

Ultimately, Scott said lawmakers are using the filibuster as an excuse to not have actual debate and conversation, squashing bills before they can see the light of day.

“Now, if you want to talk for 24 hours, have at it. You get one shot at the apple. And once it’s over, we are going to vote. So it’s one of two things, but this idea that you don’t have to talk, ok, and you know, we’re just going to, you know, use this idea of 60 votes to say, well, we’re never going to get to vote on a bill,” he said, describing this way of thinking as “wrong.”

“We have to get rid of the filibuster. … I understand the idea of let’s bring people together. I’m a business guy. … But guess what? Somebody’s got to make the decision in the end. Like in a company, if everybody has a vote, right, you get nothing done,” the senator said.

Slater asked why the Republicans who oppose getting rid of the filibuster do not see that it could be weaponized by the other side in the future.

“Doesn’t the argument of, hey guys, if we don’t do this now for something that is good, those guys are going to do it immediately for something that’s very bad – what do they say to that?” Slater asked.

Scott said many of these Republicans dismiss the threats, asserting that Democrats are only making those threats as part of a campaign. In other words, they do not believe it would ever come to fruition.

“But here’s the way I look at it. I’m fine with the filibuster if it works the way it’s supposed to work,” Scott clarified. “You get to talk. You finish your talk. We vote. … And that’s what we should do. I’m fine with that — force everybody to, hey, look … give me your best shot. And … if you don’t talk me into it, that’s your problem.”

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