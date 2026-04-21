An illegal alien, convicted on nine counts of groping teenage girls at Fairfax County High School in Virginia, will serve just 140 days in prison after having been sentenced on Tuesday.

Israel Flores Ortiz, an illegal alien from El Salvador who is nearly 19 years old but who attends Fairfax County High School, was given a sentence of 360 days in prison with two years of probation. The judge in the case offered Ortiz credit for time served, ensuring he will serve only about 140 days in prison.

In March, about a dozen girls at the high school came forward to accuse Ortiz of groping them in the hallways of the school. School officials knew of the groping incidents for more than two weeks before they alerted parents of students at the high school to the issue.

After having been initially charged, Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Steve Descano, agreed to let Ortiz walk out of jail, but a judge denied him permission to do so.

Ortiz, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials confirmed, first crossed the United States-Mexico border in 2024 and was released into the U.S. by the Biden administration.

ICE agents have lodged a detainer against Ortiz, requesting custody of him when he is released from prison. Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D) has refused to intervene in the case to make sure Ortiz is not released back into the community in Fairfax County.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.