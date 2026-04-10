An 18-year-old illegal alien student at Fairfax County High School in Virginia has been convicted on nine counts of groping girls in the hallways.

On Friday, Israel Flores Ortiz, an illegal alien from El Salvador who crossed the United States-Mexico border in 2024 and was released into the United States by the Biden administration, was convicted after he groped girls at the high school.

“This 18-year-old criminal illegal alien should not have been attending a Virginia high school and allowed to prey on innocent teenage girls,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Lauren Bis said in a statement.

“Following his criminal convictions for nine counts of assault and battery, we are once again calling on Governor Spanberger and her fellow sanctuary politicians to not release this sexual predator from jail back into our communities to victimize more innocent women,” Bis said. “This is yet another example of the Biden Administration’s failed open border policies.”

Ortiz is set to be sentenced later this month on April 21.

School officials knew of the groping incidents for more than two weeks before they alerted parents of students at the high school to the issue. Fairfax County High School Principal Georgina Aye sent the letter to parents on March 12, claiming Ortiz is accused of “inappropriately touching other students.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.