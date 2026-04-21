Lockheed Martin Triples Missile Production as New Munitions Center Breaks Ground

The following content is sponsored by Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin recently broke ground on a new Munitions Acceleration Center in Camden, Arkansas. The mission: Give American workers the tools to build the world’s most advanced missile systems at a volume the world hasn’t seen.

Built on a 2.2-million-square-foot campus spanning more than 2,400 acres, this new facility will integrate advanced manufacturing, robotics, and digital twin technologies to drive higher output with greater precision and reliability.

We’re Investing Billions in Speed and Scale

This is just the beginning. Over the next three years, Lockheed Martin will spend billions to build and modernize more than 20 facilities in Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Massachusetts and Texas. This includes new production lines, upgrades to existing facilities, incorporation of advanced manufacturing techniques, and re‑engineered layouts designed to meet the urgent demand coming from the Pentagon and our allies.

Collectively, these efforts will expand Lockheed Martin’s munitions acceleration footprint by more than 40 percent, adding more than 1.5 million square feet of manufacturing space, with another one million square feet already planned to meet rising demand.

In fact, since 2016, Lockheed Martin has increased deliveries of six critical munitions by more than 220 percent and will continue to invest and innovate and speed and scale.

American Jobs at Scale

These investments also translate to tens of thousands of specialized American jobs. Since 2016, Lockheed Martin’s production workforce alone has grown by more than 60 percent, with a projected additional 50 percent increase by 2030.

Supply Chain Resilience is a National Security Priority

Production volume is only as strong as the supply chain behind it.

Lockheed Martin works with more than 13,000 suppliers and has implemented dual-source strategies, selective insourcing of critical components and real-time supply chain monitoring to identify potential bottlenecks before they affect output.

Recently, more than 200 domestic and international suppliers gathered at an Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) summit hosted by Lockheed Martin to align production priorities and strengthen collaboration across the industrial base.

The message was clear: capacity and coordination are essential to meeting today’s security demands.

Bottom Line for America

Lockheed Martin is making a direct investment in U.S. jobs, U.S. industry, and U.S. security. The result is a premier arsenal that ensures American strength.