Dem Rep. Subramanyam: VA Redistricting Will Pass Because ICE Funding Is GOP Priority

On Friday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Ana Cabrera Reports,” Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA) said that he thinks Virginia’s redistricting referendum is going to be successful “because of” the budget proposal from Republicans that shows that one of their priorities is to fund ICE, while the Democratic Party has different priorities.

Subramanyam said, “How did we not have the money for Medicaid, how do we not have the money to feed kids or to make healthcare more affordable, yet, we have the money to continue this war? I thought this war was supposed to be a quick thing, a quick excursion. Why do they need $200 billion? That doesn’t indicate, to me, that this war is ending anytime soon. And our military budget already ballooned once. And then we made ICE into a military as well. So, that’s the priorities of this administration is to fund ICE and continue forever wars. And our priority is making life more affordable for the American people and getting them healthcare and getting kids nutrition. So, we’re going to continue to push that.”

He continued, “We have a referendum coming up in April in Virginia, and I think it’s going to be successful because of this.”

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