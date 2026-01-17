Virginia Democrats Grasp for More Redistricting Control Before Crucial Midterms

Democrats in Virginia are working to gain more power via redistricting as the all-important midterm elections loom.

The Virginia state Senate approved a constitutional amendment to redraw the state’s U.S. House maps in the last step to present it to voters, Fox News reported Saturday.

“If the ballot measure is approved this spring, the legislature, rather than the current non-partisan commission, would redraw the state’s congressional maps through 2030,” the outlet stated:

Virginia is the latest battleground in the ongoing high-stakes battle between President Donald Trump and Republicans versus Democrats to alter congressional maps ahead of November’s elections. And Virginia Democrats, who currently control six of the state’s 11 U.S. House districts, are aiming to draw up to four additional left-leaning seats.

Republicans have a slim House majority, and Democrats need just three seats to retake the chamber, the report said. Indeed, during Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow said, “This is the 360 goal… number one goal for this year is to make sure that the Republicans win the midterms. That’s true… That’s what it’s all about.”

In response to the news about Virginia, Republican National Committee press secretary Kiersten Pels said, “This is just the most recent example of Democrats’ multi-decade campaign to gerrymander in every state where they gain power. This is exactly why red states are fighting back to level the playing field after years of states like Illinois, New York, and California drawing their districts to disenfranchise Republicans.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) ranted about the U.S. Supreme Court refusing to block her state’s updated congressional redistricting maps, a plan expected to favor Republicans, according to Breitbart News.

“The Supreme Court’s decision leaves Texas’s new map intact for the 2026 elections — a map that not only strengthens Republican control but also pushes Crockett out of her current district,” the report stated.

In August, President Donald Trump said he may recommend holding a Republican National Convention before the midterms.

“The Republican Party is doing really well. Millions of people have joined us in our quest to MAKE AMERICA, GREAT AGAIN. We won every aspect of the Presidential Election and, based on the great success we are having, are poised to WIN BIG IN THE MIDTERMS. We have raised far more money than the Democrats, and are having a great time fixing all of the Country Destroying mistakes made by the Biden Administration, and watching the USA heal and prosper,” he wrote in a post on Truth Social.

“The results are incredible, a record pace!!! In that light, I am thinking of recommending a National Convention to the Republican Party, just prior to the Midterms. It has never been done before. STAY TUNED!!! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” he concluded.