Anheuser-Busch, the brewers of Budweiser, Michelob Ultra, and Bud Light, announced on Wednesday a $600 million investment to boost American manufacturing jobs.

The move is part of Anheuser-Busch’s Brewing Futures initiative that aims to increase investments in American operations over two years, open 15 new technical skill training centers and collaborate with technical trade schools, and strengthen career opportunities for veterans.

Anheuser-Busch has touted that 99 percent of its beer sold in the United States has been made in America. The company said that its plan aims to upskill more than 90 percent of its American manufacturing workforce over the next five years.

Brendan Whitworth, CEO of Anheuser-Busch, elaborated:

Anheuser-Busch’s $600 million investment is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the future of American manufacturing. By strengthening our manufacturing operations, we are creating sustainable careers – not just jobs – and investing in the people who are vital to our success. We are proud to continue building the next generation of manufacturing leaders through our new technical training centers while also providing new opportunities in the workforce for our nation’s veterans.

Jay Timmons, president and CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), said in a statement:

Anheuser-Busch’s expanded investment is a commitment to the American worker and the future of our nation’s strength in manufacturing. By partnering with the Manufacturing Institute, Anheuser-Busch is powering a new generation of opportunity for the world’s finest workforce—the manufacturing workforce. These local technical skills training centers and partnerships with trade schools will transform careers and enable the manufacturing workforce of today and tomorrow to develop the critical skills they need to build life-changing careers, grow our economy and shape American communities.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday that this significant investment is part of the “Trump effect.”

White House spokesperson Liz Huston said:

This is yet another example of the Trump effect. Thanks to President Trump’s unwavering commitment to rebuilding American industry, companies are investing in the United States, expanding manufacturing, creating good-paying jobs, and driving a new era of prosperity for the American people.

The Trump White House rapid response team wrote on X, “American manufacturing. American investment. American jobs.”