Breitbart’s Matt Boyle Defends the USA and Trump to Liberal European Critics in Greece

Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle defended the United States and President Donald Trump amid critiques from liberal European critics during a panel discussion at the Delphi Economic Forum in Greece.

Boyle pointed out during the discussion that he believes Europe is “slowly but surely moving in the United States’s direction, because of the fact that they recognize” that the world will either be dominated by the Chinese Communist Party or guided by the United States. One of the panelists shook his head in disagreement before proceeding to criticize the United States, as well as the commander-in-chief. Appealing to his status as a historian, he seemingly attempted to downplay the significance of American independence in 1776, telling the audience that nearly one-third of the population of the 13 colonies “would actually have preferred to remain loyal to the British crown.”

He continued, asserting that the “legacies of 1776 are complex and to some extent ambivalent” before expressing that he is “deeply troubled by what America is today.” He claimed that many of the things he has admired about America – its status as a beacon of democracy and its culture – are somehow threatened in the present day. He even claimed that “freedom of speech is under threat in America, not in Europe.” Making sure to point out that President Donald Trump did not win the popular vote in his first election – as if relevant – he continued, “I don’t think he has a mandate to destroy NATO and the Transatlantic Alliance.” He also repeated the leftist trope that Trump and Vladimir Putin are “external federators” and repeated the lie that Trump “insulted our men and women in uniform who laid down their lives fighting with their American colleagues in Afghanistan and in Iraq.”

“He has spoken ill of the European Union, and perhaps he doesn’t understand how important the European Union is to us in Europe,” he said, also asserting that Trump has “meddled in our internal politics.”

Representing the United States, Boyle laid into the liberal panelists’ false narrative, first pointing out that the Trump-Russia collusion argument is old, stale, irrelevant, and disproven.

“The fact of the matter is that, first off, the radical left tried this whole nonsense of this argument of Russia collusion with Trump and everything for years and years and years. In his first term, he ended up winning more votes in both 2020 and again in his comeback election,” Boyle said, reminding panelists he also won the national popular vote by several million votes in his last election.

Boyle explained that Trump has always been clear and honest about his criticisms of European countries not meeting their NATO obligations, and he also reminded panelists that Trump also has been consistent in many other areas, including his position on Iran.

“The President campaigned on this. He’s been public about it since 20, 30 years before he ever ran for public office, that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. By the way, Iran is never going to have a nuclear weapon thanks to Donald Trump,” Boyle said, telling the leftist panelists that “everyone in Europe should be thanking President Trump for this.”

“We’re speaking about the history of the British Empire and whatnot, one of the places that the Islamic Republic of Iran fired a missile at during this conflict is Diego Garcia, which the British have been stupidly trying to sell,” Boyle keenly observed.

“They’ve been trying to give it away,” he emphasized, pointing out that the panelists at the forum are actually closer geographically to Tehran than Diego Garcia is.

“If there was a nuclear warhead on the back of an Iranian missile, and it was fired this way, none of us would walk out of this room,” he said, adding some perspective. “So the Islamic Republic of Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, because Donald Trump is the President of the United States, and he campaigned on that, and he was open about it … during the course of his campaign and during his presidency.”

Boyle also tackled the threat of China, citing his recent conversation with the European Commission’s economic minister Valdis Dombrovskis, who “straight up told us … that they agreed with the United States that we have to stand up to China.”

“The fact of the matter is, is that what China is doing in terms of – and by the way, to our point over here, I think that we would welcome the Europeans to do more in terms of their defense spending. I think that’s what the United States has been trying to do. We want you guys to do this, like what you’re talking about, sir. I think that that is what the United States, that’s what President Trump is calling for. That’s what he’s pushing for,” Boyle said.

“So your position about how the Europeans have to do more to defend themselves, we agree … so I’m glad you agree with President Trump about that,” he continued, delving back into the issue of NATO.

“With regard to China, and the United States’s ability to stand up to China and our ability to be an economic powerhouse and develop things, that’s been under siege for the last 30 years since we won the Cold War. We achieved the original primary objective of NATO and its formation. We broke up the Soviet Union,” he said.

American presidents in both political parties, Boyle continued, have enabled the rise of the Chinese Communist Party and “allowed them to essentially seize full supply chains of American interests,” pointing to PPE as a primary example:

I’m talking about nitro medical gloves, rubber gloves. It seems like the most mild thing ever. But China currently makes 99 percent of these in China. We used to make a little bit of them in America, but that industry has been totally taken over by China. Some of them used to be made in places like Malaysia, Indonesia, or whatever. They completely control it. Now, if they stop shipping them around the world, and by the way, Japan, which is one of our greatest allies currently, is facing shortages of exactly this. But if the Chinese decided to stop shipping those around the world – and by the way, we saw a taste of this during the coronavirus pandemic, ok, during COVID, where the Chinese were stopping the shipments of PPE, right? Just to finish this point, if they wanted to, they could shut the entire world down, every doctor, nurse, firefighter, police, officer, etc, etc. Anybody that handles food. Anybody that uses, makes semiconductors. They wear these gloves. So there are real-world implications to all of this stuff.

“The fact of the matter is, President Trump’s the first president we’ve had in modern history that’s actually doing something about it,” Boyle said. “So thank you, President Trump.”

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