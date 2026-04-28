DHS Re-Adds Illegal Alien Wanted for Killing 20-Year-Old Blake Zieto to ‘ICE’s Most Wanted List’

President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has re-added an illegal alien, wanted for two decades for allegedly killing 20-year-old Blake Zieto in a hit-and-run in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Most Wanted List. The illegal alien, along with many others, had been removed from ICE’s Most Wanted List in 2021 by the Biden administration.

This week, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin announced the re-addition of illegal alien Jesus Maltos-Chacon of Mexico, accused of killing Blake Zieto in 2006 in a horrific hit-and-run crash.

The crash, which occurred on November 18, 2006, saw Blake driving his motorcycle to meet a friend when Maltos-Chacon allegedly swerved into his lane and stuck the 20-year-old head-on. Blake was trapped under Maltos-Chacon’s truck as it burst into flames.

Meanwhile, Maltos-Chacon exited his truck and has been on the run since. Blake died at a nearby hospital and his family was forced to have a closed-casket funeral because his body was so badly burned.

For an unknown reason, the Biden administration removed Maltos-Chacon from ICE’s Most Wanted List, along with many other illegal aliens accused of killing Americans.

“Jesus Maltos-Chacon is the Mexican criminal illegal alien who killed 20-year-old Blake Zieto in Baton Rouge, Louisiana” DHS’s Lauren Bis said in a statement:

Maltos-Chacon hit Blake head-on, driving his truck on the wrong side of the road, and trapped Blake’s motorcycle underneath the truck as it went up in flames. Jesus Maltos-Chacon has been on the run ever since. After being taken off the ICE Most Wanted list by Biden, he is back on the Most Wanted list. We will find Maltos-Chacon. Not only because justice demands it, but because the Zieto family deserves peace. If you have any information on this alien’s whereabouts, call our tip line at 866-347-2423. [Emphasis added]

Maltos-Chacon, at the time of Blake’s death, had several prior arrests in the United States, including drunk driving in Texas and operating a vehicle without lawful presence in East Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The illegal alien was also arrested in February 1998 for assault with no disposition in Dallas, Texas. Yet and still, Maltos-Chacon was never turned over to federal agents for deportation.

DHS officials are asking the public for assistance in locating Maltos-Chacon. A recent tip from November of last year suggested that he was living in Denham Springs, Louisiana.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.