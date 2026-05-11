Nolte: Gavin Newsom’s ‘Free’ Diapers Cost More Than 3 Times Costco Diapers

The “free” diapers that failed Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) is handing out will cost taxpayers more than three times as much as Costco diapers.

One person who deals in baby products says it could be as high as eight to ten times as much.

Why?

Because this isn’t about giving new mothers 400 free diapers. Rather, it is about Newsom using a government program to funnel millions of taxpayer dollars to the nonprofit organization Baby2Baby, which is led by an executive who sits on the board of California Partners Project, which was co-founded by Newsom’s insufferable wife, Jennifer Siebel-Ocasio-Rodham Newsom.

As a not-so great American once said, the math ain’t mathing…

According the far-left Los Angeles Times, in its first year, the “state plans to distribute 40 million diapers.”

We also know that the cost of this program in year one is $20 million.

So, the state will pay 50 cents per diaper.

And yet, California is lousy with Costco stores, where you can buy diapers for 16 cents each.

If that’s the case, why is Gavin Newsom forcing taxpayers to pay 50 cents per diaper for Baby2Baby to distribute them when he could simply have maternity wards hand these 100,000 new mothers a Costco coupon for 400 free diapers, which would cost the taxpayers about a third as much?

Did I mention that the top executive at Baby2Baby is pals with Newsom’s insufferable wife?

You see, that’s how the government grift works. That’s how corrupt politicians pay off their pals. It’s all hidden in a compassionate-sounding government program when it’s really a taxpayer-funded payoff.

Allow me to speculate for a moment…

Baby2Baby probably pays a wholesale price for diapers that is much less than 16 cents each. Sure, there’s staff salaries and delivery costs, but come on… 50 cents each? Amazon can deliver them for half that. That leaves a lot of money left over for, say, massive presidential 2028 campaign contributions or direct kickbacks to Mr. and Mrs. Governor.

It might even be worse than that. According to one man who says he works in the baby-products industry, taxpayers might be paying eight to ten times as much for these diapers.

“Ok… most of you know I was in the organic baby formula business, but what you don’t know is I dabbled in diapers as well,” Peter Basios, the founder of an organic baby formula company, wrote on X. “California is about to spend $20 million of taxpayer money to give 100,000 newborns 400 diapers each through Baby2Baby…. “$20,000,000 ÷ 40,000,000 = $0.50 per diaper!!!!! Now walk into any Costco in California, and you can buy the same quality diapers for .12 to .15 cents each!”

“That’s $48 to $60 for 400 diapers,” he adds. “So the state is paying 8–10x more per diaper than a regular family buying in bulk.”

This is what the people of California voted for. Good to see them getting it.

As a side note, over the weekend I watched the 1974 movie Harry and Tonto. It’s about an elderly widower (Art Carney, who won the Oscar) making his way across the country after New York City condemns the apartment he’s lived in for 50 years. Eventually, he makes it to the California coast, which is portrayed as an affordable, low-crime, clean, and beautiful haven — a direct contrast to the blight of New York. But back then, when California was a solid Republican state, it was that. Today, it’s just another Democrat-run shit hole.

What a shame. What a loss.