Nolte: No Good News for Spencer Pratt in First Post-Debate Poll

The first poll published after Spencer Pratt’s triumph in the May 6 Los Angeles mayor’s debate has no good news for the Republican.

The only notable movement in the Emerson College Polling/Inside California Politics (of 1,000 likely primary voters surveyed on May 9-10) is fewer undecideds. In this same poll in March, 51 percent of those surveyed were undecided. This poll shows only 16 percent undecided.

The problem for Pratt is that as people made up their minds, the proportion of support for the top three candidates did not change. Pratt, incumbent Democrat Mayor Karen Bass, and Democrat Councilwoman Nithya Raman all gained about the same amount of support. The hope was that Pratt’s smashing debate performance (no more debates are scheduled before the June 2 primary) would see him pick up a disproportionate amount of those undecideds.

At least in this poll, that has not happened. See for yourself:

March:

Karen Bass: 20 percent

Spencer Pratt: 10 percent

Nithya Raman: 9 percent

Undecided: 51 percent

May:

Karen Bass: 30 percent

Spencer Pratt: 22 percent

Nithya Raman: 19 percent

Undecided: 16 percent

Regardless of party, the results of the June 2 primary will decide the top two general election candidates. This poll has a margin of error of +/- three percent, so Raman could sneak in and take that second spot, which would bump Pratt out of the race entirely.

But let’s say Pratt survives the primary and goes to the general election against Bass. Does anyone believe that the 19 percent who support Raman will go to Pratt? It won’t. She’s a leftist like Bass.

What’s more, with just 22 percent support and 16 percent undecided, Pratt won’t hit 40 percent even if every undecided moves his way.

With the crime and filthy streets, with the homeless camps and the Palisades fire, how is it possible that Karen Bass could be reelected or replaced with Raman, who’s just as bad, you ask?

These Democrat-run cities are doomed, y’all. That’s all there is to it. By allowing crime to fester, combined with their failing schools and high taxes, Democrats have deliberately chased away as many Normal People out of these blue cities as possible, which only increases their power.

We’ve seen this before.

Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot was a catastrophe for Chicago. But who replaced her? A communist named Brandon Johnson.

Democrat mayors Bill de Blasio and Eric Adams were catastrophes for New York. After Adams tried to moderate near the ned of his term, he was voted out. Who replaced him? An Islamic Communist named Zohran Mamdani.

These cities are broken because the people who remain in these cities are broken.

Los Angeles is an objective shit hole. Karen Bass is an objective failure. Spencer Pratt is a superb candidate. But even in this perfect storm, the people of Los Angeles hate Republicans so much that they vote for failure.

Yes, this analysis is based on only one post-debate poll. Hopefully, different polls will predict a better outcome.

The good news is that if Pratt makes it past the June 2 primary, if it’s just Pratt v. Bass, he’s such a talent that there is some hope.