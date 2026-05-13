Pop Star Hayley Williams Declares ‘F**k ICE,’ ‘Free Palestine’ at Concert

Pop star Hayley Williams proclaimed “Fuck ICE” and “Free Palestine” while performing at a concert at the Fox Theater in Oakland, California, on Sunday night.

“I got ice in my OJ, I’m a cold, hard bitch,” Williams sang while performing her 2025 song, “Ice In My OJ,” before adding, “Fuck ICE” — a clear reference to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement — as she held up her middle finger.

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“A lot of dumb motherfuckers that I made rich,” the Paramore frontwoman continued singing, before exclaiming, “and free Palestine!”

Footage of the moment went viral on social media, garnering more than 1 million views in less than two days on one X user’s post.

“White liberal women are the fucking worst,” one X user reacted.

“Zero talent, no brain,” another wrote.

“She used to be cool now she’s a joke,” a third said.

“She has been groomed since she we 14,” another X user asserted, adding that Williams “knows nothing about the average American life.”

“She can’t go around dressed like that in Palestine,” another commented.

Last year, Williams declared “all are welcome” at her concerts, but that she hopes fans who “harbor harmful ideologies” will feel unwelcome.

“I’ve always said, all are welcome at our shows. But I don’t want racists around, and I don’t want sexist people around, and I don’t want people there who think that trans people are a burden,” the “Misery Business” singer disclosed in November.

“I think that’s a hard line for me now,” she added. “I hope it naturally happens that people who do harbor those harmful ideologies aren’t going to feel welcome.”

Williams — who is also known as the lead vocalist for the rock band Paramore — then ironically went on to say, “All are welcome if you believe all should be welcome,” adding, “If you don’t believe that, you’re not welcome!”