Trump: Farmers Will ‘Lose a Lot of Money’ if Chinese Nationals Don’t Buy Land, Obama Didn’t Do Anything

During an interview aired on Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” President Donald Trump said that he doesn’t love Chinese nationals buying up farmland and land near military bases, but “you want to see farm prices drop, you want to see farmers lose a lot of money? Just take that out of the market.” He also stated that a lot of the land purchases took place during the Obama administration, and Obama didn’t do anything about it.

Host Sean Hannity said, [relevant exchange begins around 8:20] “[T]he issue of Chinese students in our universities, more importantly, in my mind, is that Chinese nationals have been buying up thousands and thousands of acres of farmland, ranch land, and land near military installations. Now, I would assume, I’m in Beijing, if I wanted to buy property near one of their military installations, I don’t think President Xi –.”

Trump responded, “No, they wouldn’t let you. I don’t — look, it’s not that I love it, you want to see farm prices drop, you want to see farmers lose a lot of money? Just take that out of the market. But they’ve had a lot of land for a long time. Obama did nothing about it. They bought a lot of it during the Obama administration. He did nothing about it.”

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