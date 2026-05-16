Eric Trump to Sue MS NOW and Jen Psaki for ‘Blatant Lies’ He Was Doing Business on China Trip

Left-wing critics have been regularly accusing the Trump family of profiting off Donald Trump’s presidency, but following his father’s historic trip to China, Eric Trump has decided to litigate to stop the accusations.

Trump said Friday he will be suing MSNOW, formerly MSNBC, and host Jen Psaki after she implied on her show that the son taking the trip with his father was a conflict of interest and a chance to exploit a computer chip deal.

According to the Hill:

Psaki said on her show “The Briefing” that ALT5 Sigma, a Las Vegas-based fintech company for which Eric Trump once served as a board observer, is seeking a “potential deal with a Chinese computer chip manufacturer to build AI data centers and a whole bunch of other AI-related stuff” connected to China’s government.

She reportedly cited reporting by the Financial Times.

The younger Trump responded adamantly, disputing her facts and announcing the lawsuit.

“I intend to sue @jrpsaki and @MSNOWNews over the below clip,” the president’s son wrote on the social platform X. “To be clear: Contrary to her monolog and blatant lies, I have NEVER been on the board of ALT5 — not now, not ever.”

He added, “Any person with basic access to Google and willing to open a company’s annual report or proxy statements would know this.”

He went on to say in the post, “I have no involvement in any merger discussions involving any public entity I do not run or control,” adding, “I have zero business interests in China. No properties, no investments, nothing!”

He gave the reason for his attendance on the trip: “I joined this trip for one reason: as a loving son who adores my father and wouldn’t miss being by his side for this incredible moment. During the bilateral talks @LaraLea Trump and I went to the Great Wall of China.”

Eric and Lara Trump were seen with other U.S. business leaders leaving Air Force One earlier in the week.

The group included Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Apple CEO Tim Cook, BlackRock Chair and CEO Larry Fink, Boeing CEO and President Kelly Ortberg, Citi Chair and CEO Jane Fraser, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, and Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon.

“The president’s company has long been scrutinized during his two terms, with critics accusing Trump of using his time in office to enrich his family and their business interests,” the Hill reported.

However, this scrutiny pales in comparison to the family of former President Joe Biden.

Hunter Biden accompanied his father, President Joe Biden, on several overseas trips and reportedly financially benefited from relationships forged during state visits.

Family financial gains during the Biden presidency were the subject of a House Oversight Committee investigation in 2022 and were frequently criticized by Donald Trump during his run for the presidency in 2024.

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.