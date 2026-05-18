Oregon Governor Backfills Funding for Planned Parenthood Amid Federal Fight

Democrat Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek signed legislation to backfill funding to abortion giant Planned Parenthood as the organization deals with losing Medicaid and Medicare funding under President Donald Trump.

Kotek and other state Democrats gathered at a Portland Planned Parenthood last Wednesday to celebrate three new laws that enable abortions, sex changes, and vaccines as congressional Republicans continue their efforts to keep the abortion organization from receiving federal taxpayer dollars, the Oregon Capital Chronicle reported.

Kotek signed House Bill 4127, which backfills funding to Planned Parenthood to make up for funds it has lost since July 2025 when President Trump signed the “Big, Beautiful Bill.” The bill also makes Oregon the first state to create a long-term plan to pay for Planned Parenthood services if it ever permanently loses access to Medicaid funding, according to the report.

“Oregon lawmakers already secured $7.5 million for the state’s Planned Parenthood clinics in the latest legislative session, less than half of the $17 million in Medicaid reimbursements those clinics relied on in 2024,” the report details.

Amy Handler, the president of Planned Parenthood of Southern Oregon, praised the move “at a time when reproductive health care is under relentless attack across our country.”

“This law reflects something deeply Oregonian. When people’s reproductive health care is threatened, we do not look away. We problem solve, we innovate, and we fight to protect our communities,” she said.

Bill sponsor and House Majority Leader Ben Bowman, D-Tigard, said the bill continues the “tradition” of Oregon being a trailblazer.

“This particular big problem, the big problem we solved in this bill was manufactured. It was created by the President and by the United States Congress when they defunded Planned Parenthood,” he said.

Kotek also celebrating signing House Bill 4088, which bolsters a 2023 shield law protecting abortionists and doctors who offer sex change drugs and surgeries from out-of-state investigations. She additionally penned a celebratory signature on Senate Bill 1598, which requires state-regulated health plans to cover vaccines.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.