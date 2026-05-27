Moulton: ‘We’ve Got to Cut Our Losses and Go Home’ with Iran, Who ‘Is Under Some Economic Pressure’

On Wednesday’s “CNN News Central,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) said that “Iran is under some economic pressure right now.” But “We’ve got to cut our losses and go home.”

Moulton said, “[T]his war has been a failure every step of the way. And, amazingly, the Trump administration seems to finally realize this, which is why they’re backed off — why they’ve backed off, why they are seeking a deal with Iran. Let’s be clear, it’s not Iran begging for a deal. It’s the Trump administration. But it’s still the best course of action that they can take at this point, because escalating it only risks getting us more deeply involved, harder to pull out. And, at this point, we’re losing the war. We’ve got to cut our losses and go home.”

He added, “Candidly, we don’t have a lot of leverage, but what we should do is, first of all, start by putting professional negotiators in charge, not Trump’s real estate buddies, but people at the State Department who have negotiated with Iran for years, who understand how they work, who understand the levers that they can pull behind the scenes to get what they want. Iran is under some economic pressure right now.”

He also stated that, to avoid Iran controlling the Strait of Hormuz, “they need to negotiate a much better deal than what the Trump administration appears to be proposing here.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett