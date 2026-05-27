Murphy: Trump Is Building the Ballroom Because He Doesn’t Think He’s Going Anywhere

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) made the unfounded claim that President Donald Trump was building the White House ballroom because “he doesn’t think he’s going anywhere.”

Murphy said, “People in this country aren’t ready to give up on democracy. They think it’s broken and corrupted, but they’re not ready to give up. And so if we tell them that it’s at risk, people will actually show up. And that’s exactly what has happened over the last year and a half. I think we have to level with people about what the stakes are. I mean, make no mistake, he he’s building that ballroom because he doesn’t think he’s going anywhere. You know, even if he may not run for another term, he thinks his family is going to still be in charge.”

He added, “He thinks he’s building, a monarchical structure in which he and his family and his cronies never leave the White House. And so, yes, if we don’t stand up for our democracy, if we don’t win this November, he is going to feel empowered and emboldened. There going to be more people who are scared of him, more institutions in this country who will fold, and it might be the end of our democracy. But that’s not where we’re heading right now. We’re heading on a path to actually have a free and fair election. We have defended most of his attempts to try to rig the rules. More citizens are involved than ever before. They’re making horrible mistakes. And so, as alarmist as I have been, I am optimistic.”

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