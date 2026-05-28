Jaxson Dart Meets with Giants Teammates After Trump Introduction Controversy

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart has reportedly spoken to his team to explain his reasoning for introducing President Trump at a rally last week.

Dart appeared at a Trump rally on May 22 at Rockland Community College in Suffern, New York, and was immediately lambasted for it. One of his teammates, Abdul Carter, went public to express his distaste for the rally appearance and said he was so shocked by it that he thought it was AI, not real.

Now, the New York Post reports that Dart has stood before the team to explain his participation in the Trump rally.

Dart reportedly addressed his teammates at a team meeting on Wednesday to ease any tensions that may have arisen.

There has been no public hint about what Dart said or what questions he may have faced, but it appears the meeting went smoothly and that the team is moving forward from the event.

As for Abdul Carter, he has followed up, telling fans he “spoke to the man” and that they are no longer at odds.

During his appearance on Friday, Dart mounted the stage and said, “Big Blue nation, it’s a pleasure to be here. I gotta start this off with a ‘Go Big Blue [chant],'” He then welcomed Trump to the stage to promote tax cuts signed into law last year.

“I want to thank Jaxson Dart, this is going to be a future Hall of Famer in my book,”” Trump said. “Thank you, thank you, Jaxson. Lot of talent.”

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