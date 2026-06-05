A Democrat congressional candidate in Iowa apologized on a previous campaign website for being white and said she “benefited greatly from privilege.”

In 2020, now congressional nominee Lindsay James had a section on her campaign site called “A Confession” in which she addressed her skin color and so-called “privilege,” the Daily Caller reported Wednesday. “I am a white, cis-gender, able bodied, middle class, college educated woman,” the archived site for her Iowa state legislature campaign read.

James’s “confession” continued:

There is no doubt that I have worked hard to get where I am in my life, but I have also benefited greatly from privilege. My personal journey of self-examination as it relates to my own privilege has not been perfect, but I am committed to doing the hard work of honest self-reflection, considering critical feedback when given, and working every day to better myself and use my privilege to advocate for others. –Rep. Lindsay James (she/her)

James’ website also claimed there was discrimination against LGBTQ people in health care, education, housing, and employment.

The Iowa Capital Dispatch reported Tuesday that “James will face Republican former state Rep. Joe Mitchell in the general election for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District,” noting that the district “includes Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Dubuque and Mason City. It has been represented by a Republican since 2021, and is currently held by U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, who is not seeking another term to run for the U.S. Senate.”

President Donald Trump endorsed Mitchell in January, stating “He will never let you down!”:

In a social media post Thursday, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) highlighted James’ past apology for her whiteness.

“Out of all the things Democrat Lindsay James should apologize to Iowa families for, she picked ‘for being white’… Not her far-left identity politics. Not the woke DEI agenda. Not the policies that divide Americans by race. ‘Being white,'” the organization said:

Mitchell recently said James is not simply a Democrat, but is “Left, FAR Left”:

“If you think it’s okay to use our taxpayer dollars to pay for a sex change for a prisoner, you shouldn’t be dealing with healthcare, you shouldn’t be dealing with education, you shouldn’t be dealing with our tax policy, you shouldn’t be involved in politics as far as I’m concerned,” he stated.